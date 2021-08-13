Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus sold out for 2021 in the US

By

A few years after Tesla started producing the Model 3, demand for the all-electric sedan still seems strong. A quick look at Tesla’s Model 3 configuration page reveals that the Standard Range Plus variant is already sold out in North and South America for the rest of 2021.

According to Tesla’s order page for the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, the estimated delivery time for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is now January 2022. The delivery estimate hints that the base Model 3 is sold out for the rest of the year, despite the third quarter just starting.

The other Model 3 variants are still available for 2021 deliveries. The Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor variant has an estimated delivery date of November 2021, while the Model 3 Performance has an estimated delivery time of 4 to 7 weeks.

Meanwhile, delivery times for the Model 3 in Europe are still in the fall of 2021. Tesla Model 3 vehicles delivered to European customers will be exported from Giga Shanghai. The delivery times reveal how well Giga Shanghai is keeping up with Tesla’s demand in Europe and China.

In Tesla’s Q2 2021 Update Letter, the company announced that Giga Shanghai is now its primary export hub. Tesla’s Shanghai factory recently reached an annualized vehicle production rate of 450,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, living up to its new role.

This week, Tesla China filed 5 Model Y variants with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The filings included Model Ys with lithium-ion batteries and lithium-iron-phosphate batteries.

