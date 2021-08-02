Near-production Tesla Model X Plaid are being sighted across the US

By

The Tesla Model X Plaid may not be getting delivered to its customers yet, but the refreshed flagship SUV seems to be well on its way towards being production-ready. This was hinted at by the increasing number of the upcoming vehicle’s sightings across the United States.

Just recently, electric vehicle group The Kilowatts spotted what appeared to be a production-ready Tesla Model X Plaid at the San Francisco International Airport’s parking lot. The vehicle, which was finished in Midnight Silver Metallic paint, featured a dedicated “Plaid’ badge and the company’s new 22” Turbine Wheels. The vehicle did not have plates on it, though images and videos taken on it indicated that the Model X Plaid was fitted with the cream interior option.

This was not the first Model X Plaid that has been spotted in the wild. Last month alone, several refreshed Model X units were spotted across the United States. One of these was a pre-production Model X sighted at a San Francisco Supercharger, which featured black paint, black interior, and the company’s 20″ Cyberstream Wheels. Another refreshed Model X, sighted at the Supercharger in the Emeryville Public Market, featured blue paint and Cyberstream Wheels.

Quite unsurprisingly, every Model X Plaid or Model X refresh sighted in the wild to date featured Tesla’s yoke steering wheel. This was not surprising at all, especially considering Elon Musk’s recent statements on Twitter. As noted by the CEO, Tesla’s newly-refreshed flagship vehicles will only be offered with a steering yoke. Those who are looking to acquire a Model S or Model X with a regular steering wheel would then have to rely on aftermarket providers to retrofit their vehicles.

Do we call this a Plaid Sandwich? 🔴 Plaid S & 🔵 Plaid X here in the Land of #HellaTeslas pic.twitter.com/S1VloW28fK — Tesla Owners of the East Bay (@TeslaOwnersEBay) July 23, 2021

The Tesla Model X is, in more ways than one, was an exercise in hubris that the EV maker simply learned to master over the years. Over-engineered and overflowing with tech, the Model X was an electric vehicle that Elon Musk has described as the “Faberge Egg of Cars” — one that would likely not be replicated for a very long time. Yet despite this, the Model X is well-loved, and it has gained a reputation as the quintessential Tesla alongside the Model S sedan.

The Model X Plaid would likely be another vehicle that remakes the idea of what an SUV is capable of. With its three high-performance motors with carbon-sleeved rotors that make 1,020 horsepower, the Model X Plaid is capable of going from 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. And if the capabilities of the Model S Plaid are any indication, the hulking all-electric SUV would likely maintain its power even after multiple launches and even if its battery is far from being charged fully. This means that the Model X Plaid, when released, could give some competition to vehicles like the Porsche Taycan Turbo on the quarter-mile.

Watch a video of the new Tesla Model X in the video below.

