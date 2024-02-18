Tesla simulation and video generation are the ‘best in the world’: Musk

By

Elon Musk has touted real-world simulation and video generation at Tesla, following the release of OpenAI’s Sora generative video model.

OpenAI announced the text-to-video generative model Sora on Thursday on its website, showing off a bunch of generative AI videos that the system had created. Following the news, Musk made a post on X showing off some of Tesla’s generative video, as debuted by the company last year. He has also followed up with a few different posts and replies in the past few days, both about OpenAI in general and Tesla’s efforts in real-world video generation.

In one of them, Musk replied to someone who said Tesla should make a video game, to which the CEO said he has wanted to do that for a long time. However, he also notes that he thinks Tesla’s “real-world simulation and video generation is the best in the world,” adding that the company won’t be able to produce a game until after it launches unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) to the public.

I’ve wanted to do that for a long time 🙂 Our real-world simulation and video generation is the best in the world, but unfortunately making a game can only come after we release unsupervised FSD that is far safer than even supervised FSD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2024

Musk also said in a post on Saturday that Tesla has had the capability to do real-world video generation with accurate physics for about a year, but that the generative video created by these systems wasn’t very interesting since training data came from its cars. He says that it looked like a regular video from Tesla, though it was actually created with a “dynamically generated (not remembered) world.”

“Where Tesla video generation exceeds OpenAI is that it predicts extremely accurate physics,” said Musk in another post in response to former Microsoft strategist Robert Scoble. “That is essential for self-driving.”

Sora lets users create videos of up to a minute simply by typing in a text prompt. Below, you can also see a massive thread from X user Min Choi showing off some of the generative video model’s capabilities.

Sora by OpenAI is insane. But it doesn't just generate AI videos from text, it can also change the styles and environments of input videos🤯 12 wild examples: First, Input video 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/tYFHs9rftP — Min Choi (@minchoi) February 17, 2024

Musk has also had a contentious history with OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, after serving on the company’s board with Altman early on. In recent months, Musk has been highly critical of OpenAI’s shift from a non-profit to a for-profit company, and last year, the Tesla and SpaceX leader launched his own AI company, dubbed xAI. The company launched its first product, a generative language model called Grok, in November.

