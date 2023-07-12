xAI launches as Musk’s newest startup takes shape

By

Today, on July 12, Elon Musk’s newest startup venture took shape as xAI and its official website were launched with some vague details regarding the nature of the company.

It is no secret Musk has been a vocal proponent of AI (artificial intelligence)musk while also recognizing its potential dangers as its development has outpaced its regulation. However, Musk’s xAI is a company that hopes to “understand the true nature of the universe,” its website says.

Led by Musk, the team at xAI consists of a series of the world’s brightest and sharpest in various industries that have worked at companies like OpenAI, DeepMind, Google Research, Tesla, and others.

The team consists of Igor Babuschkin, Manuel Kroiss, Yuhuai Wu, Christian Szegedy, Jimmy Ba, Toby Pohlen, Ross Nordeen, Kyle Kosic, Greg Yang, Guodong Zhang, and Zihang Dai, while being advised by Dan Hendrycks, who currently serves as the director of the Center for AI Safety.

The company is not to be confused with Musk’s similarly-named entity X Corp. However, the company says it “will work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards our mission.”

The team will hold a Twitter Spaces on Friday, July 14, to answer questions and introduce members of xAI.

xAI was first heard about in April as Musk founded the company and reportedly looked for funding through his other ventures, according to Financial Times.

Musk also hinted that he was working on developing an alternative to ChatGPT called “TruthGPT” in an interview with Tucker Carlson earlier this year.

