Tesla Vision Park Assist measurement system proves capable in first tests

It appears that Tesla Vision Park Assist is now rolling out to more consumers, and so far, the reception has been quite positive. This was evident in some of the first review videos of the newly-released feature in action.

Earlier this month, observations from noted Tesla hacker @greentheonly revealed that update 2022.45.11 included references to a Vision Park assist system. This was quite important, as features like Park Assist, Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon have been unavailable since the electric vehicle maker removed ultrasonic sensors from its vehicles.

As per recent posts from the electric vehicle community, update 2023.6.9 formally included the addition of Vision Park Assist. Tesla described the feature as follows:

Tesla Vision Park Assist provides visual and audio alerts of surrounding objects. This feature uses the occupancy network to predict high-definition outlines of objects 360 degrees around the car. Note: Tesla Vision Park Assist is for guidance purposes only and is not a substitute for an aware driver. Please be attentive and avoid obstacles as required.

This is after being parked for a while, interesting to see how park assist takes a bit to load previous data from before it was parked. Still really impressive work from the @Tesla team pic.twitter.com/LONqouXp85 — kEVin (@EVBaymax) March 24, 2023

A number of Tesla owners with vision-only cars who received update 2023.6.9 have shared initial videos of Vision Park Assist’s performance in real-world situations. Tesla Model 3 owner @EVBaymax, for one, observed that the distance estimates displayed in the vehicle are quite accurate, almost to the inch. The Model 3 owner actually verified Tesla Vision’s estimates with a tape measure, and it was quite accurate.

This time reversing, vision park assist using the rear camera. Distance verified with tape measure as well, within 1-2 inches of accuracy. Seems to do really well with curbs when it is directly in front of or behind the car. @WholeMarsBlog @klwtts @teslascope pic.twitter.com/Zo6pcaeBkK — kEVin (@EVBaymax) March 24, 2023

The same was true for Tesla owner @ManZoneBeer, who shared a video of his all-electric car’s Vision Park Assist inside his garage. Following a test, the Tesla owner observed that the feature seems to swing a bit when reading the environment. Overall, however, Tesla’s camera-based measurement estimates seem relatively accurate.

Update is complete. Here is a video of the cameras doing the work. 2023 M3P pic.twitter.com/kt4uKDIYsP — MAN ZONE (@ManZoneBeer) March 24, 2023

Similar to other Tesla features, the capabilities of Vision Park Assist are only bound to get better over time. Thus, while the performance of the system today is still not perfect, succeeding updates to the function should make Vision Park Assist more reliable and accurate in the future.

