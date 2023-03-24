Twitter accepting grey checkmark applications for gov’t organization

Twitter is accepting applications for grey checkmarks representing government/multilateral organizations or government/multilateral officials. Below are the government organizations and individuals who may apply for Twitter’s grey checkmark.
Government Organizations – National Level
- Main Executive Office Accounts
- Agency Accounts overseeing specific areas of policy
- Main Embassy
- Consulate Accounts
- Parliamentary—or equivalent—Institutional and Committee Accounts
Government Organizations – State/Local Level
- Main Executive Office Accounts
- Main Agency accounts overseeing crisis response
- Public Safety
- Law Enforcement
- Regulatory Issues
Eligible Government Individuals
- Heads of State (i.e., Presidents, Monarchs or Prime Ministers)
- Deputy Heads of State (i.e., Vice Presidents, Deputy Prime Ministers
- National-Level cabinet members or equivalent
- Main Official Spokesperson for the executive branch or equivalent
- Individual Members of all chambers of supranational or national congress, parliament or equivalent
Twitter’s grey checkmark seems like the next verified accounts the social media company will focus on developing. On the same day it announced applications for the grey checkmark, Twitter relaunched the blue checkmark for users who want to be verified and gain access to features like an edit button, priority, and fewer ads.
