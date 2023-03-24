Twitter accepting grey checkmark applications for gov’t organization

By

Twitter is accepting applications for grey checkmarks representing government/multilateral organizations or government/multilateral officials. Below are the government organizations and individuals who may apply for Twitter’s grey checkmark.

Government Organizations – National Level

Main Executive Office Accounts

Agency Accounts overseeing specific areas of policy

Main Embassy

Consulate Accounts

Parliamentary—or equivalent—Institutional and Committee Accounts

Government Organizations – State/Local Level

Main Executive Office Accounts

Main Agency accounts overseeing crisis response

Public Safety

Law Enforcement

Regulatory Issues

Eligible Government Individuals

Heads of State (i.e., Presidents, Monarchs or Prime Ministers)

Deputy Heads of State (i.e., Vice Presidents, Deputy Prime Ministers

National-Level cabinet members or equivalent

Main Official Spokesperson for the executive branch or equivalent

Individual Members of all chambers of supranational or national congress, parliament or equivalent

Twitter’s grey checkmark seems like the next verified accounts the social media company will focus on developing. On the same day it announced applications for the grey checkmark, Twitter relaunched the blue checkmark for users who want to be verified and gain access to features like an edit button, priority, and fewer ads.

