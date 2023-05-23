The Boring Company provides Burnt Hair perfume shipping update

By

As is the case with several other quirky products from Elon Musk’s companies, deliveries of The Boring Company’s Burnt Hair perfume ended up being late. Last year, customers who purchased this novelty item were provided with an estimated delivery time of Q1 2023, which would have made it a perfect gag gift for Valentine’s Day.

Recent screenshots posted by those who ordered The Boring Company’s Burnt Hair perfume suggest that the item will start shipping in the final month of the second quarter. As indicated in the message to the item’s buyers, deliveries of the Burnt Hair perfume are about to commence soon.

Here is the message shared by buyers of The Boring Company’s Burnt Hair perfume:

“Hey BH Fam,

Depending on your zip code and the strength of your sense of smell, you might actually be able to sniff out our Burnt Hair assembly line.

That’s right, our hair is on fire as we work hard to assemble your bottles. The only thing between you and your new favorite fragrance is a bit of packaging and a mailman.

Burnt Hair: Shipping in June.

Smell you soon,

Burnt Hair Team”

The Boring Company’s Burnt Hair perfume is the latest gag merchandise from Elon Musk. There’s no denying that it’s a pretty ridiculous item to purchase, and at $100 per bottle, it is a premium buy. Yet it is also limited, with Musk suggesting that only 30,000 bottles will be produced. This immediately makes the Burnt Hair perfume a collector’s item, one that could command a hefty price in the online market.

This was exactly what happened after the item went on sale. As stocks dwindled and Elon Musk revealed that only 1,300 of the items were left for sale, scalpers promptly posted the Burnt Hair perfume on platforms such as eBay. Similar to other limited-edition merchandise from Musk’s companies like The Boring Company Not-a-Flamethrower, The Boring Company’s Burnt Hair perfume was promptly offered at prices as high as $1,000 per bottle.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

The Boring Company provides Burnt Hair perfume shipping update