Elon Musk sold 28,700 bottles of Burnt Hair perfume

Elon Musk announced that 28,700 bottles of his new perfume, Burnt Hair, have already been sold. He added that there are 1,300 bottles left of the limited edition collector’s item. In total, there are 30,000 bottles of the perfume and once sold, The Boring Company would have brought in $3 million.

Within less than 24 hours of launching the order page on The Boring Company’s website, the sales totaled over $1 million. Burnt Hair as a perfume is an embodiment of the phrase, “fate loves irony,” which Elon Musk says often.

The CEO’s own surname makes one think of the perfume industry. It’s been a long-standing joke that Elon Musk would launch his own cologne, so when he announced Burnt Hair in September, it was hard to tell whether or not he was serious.

In less than a few hours after we reported on The Boring Company’s password-protected webpage for the perfume, it was opened. The perfume found its way onto eBay, priced at ten times the original price. There were even a few buyers who posted their bottles on eBay. The Boring Company plans to ship out the perfume sometime in Q1 2023, which is just in time for Mardi Gras or Valentine’s Day.

