As with most of Elon Musk’s quirky products, The Boring Company’s (TBC) Burnt Hair perfume as made it onto eBay. Scalpers aren’t pricing TBC’s perfume at 10x the price the tunneling company listed.

The TBC’s perfume dubbed “The Essence of Repugnant Desire” has sold over 7,000 bottles so far, based on a recent order number a customer received. By Elon Musk’s count, more than 5,000 Burnt Hair bottles have been ordered.

Some of those perfume buyers have already posted their Burnt Hair bottle on eBay, pricing them between $200 to $1,000 per pop. Scalpers could profit between 100% to 900%—and the scalpers’ prices continue to rise.

The Boring Company sells Burnt Hair perfume for $100, including tax and domestic shipping—it’s extra for international shipping. Burnt Hair ships out in Q1 2023 so it might make a good belated Christmas present or Three Kings Day for those who celebrate it.

The Boring Company’s Burnt Hair perfume is a perfect follow up to its Not a Flamethrower limited edition merch. The Not a Flamethrower also sold on eBay for a significant profit.

After Elon Musk announced that all 20,000 TBC “flamethrowers” were reserved, ads selling The Boring Company merch appeared online. Scalpers marked up the prices for the exclusive item, too.

Numerous posts for The Boring Company flamethrower appeared on eBay and other sites. Most of the TBC f flamethrowers advertised online was significantly higher than the company’s $500 starting price. Majority of scalpers listed it for $800 to $1000.

