The Boring Company Burnt Hair perfume shipping now

The Boring Company (TBC) is shipping its Burnt Hair perfume to customers now. Like most of the billionaire’s products, Elon Musk’s perfume sold out within hours when it launched.

“We’ve burned through nearly all available puns by now so we’ll get straight to the point: shipping is finally hair!

“That’s right, your bottle may already be on its way to you by the time you read this email. International shipments will take slightly long to arrive,” wrote The Boring Company to customers.

Elon Musk’s tunneling company also reached out to Burnt Hair customers in May. At the time, TBC told customers that it had started the Burnt Hair assembly line and planned to start shipment in June. With only a few days until July 2023, TBC is on target with its shipment goals.

The Boring Company’s Burnt Hair perfume is available through the tunneling company’s website. The uniquely-named scent costs around $100 per bottle.

Musk has stated the Burnt Hair perfume will be limited. He suggested that TBC would only make around 30,000 bottles of Burnt hair, immediately making it a collector’s item.

