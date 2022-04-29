The Boring Company Vegas Loop could transport ~2,000 people per hour from Resorts World

By

The Boring Company’s (TBC) Vegas Loop is expected to transport nearly 2,000 passengers per hour between its Resorts World station and the Las Vegas Convention Center, which has its own LVCC Loop.

“We can run about 2,000 people an hour from Resorts world to the Convention [C]enter. Right now, it’s in one tunnel, so eight cars will come in, pick up passengers, take them to the Convention Center, [and] come back through. It’s about 2,000 people per hour we can transport,” Resorts World President Scott Sibella told Fox5.

The Vegas Loop is expected to have 51 stops throughout Sin City, including stations at the Harry Reid International Airport, the Allegiant Stadium, and several along the Strip. Vegas Loop fares are expected to cost between the price of public transportation or a rideshare.

The Boring Company already has a running tunnel system at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). For reference, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) told Teslarati that the LVCC Loop has already successfully landed to transport 25,000 to 27,000 passengers daily around the Convention Center campus.

During a Nevada Gaming Commission meeting on March 17, Sibella shared that Resorts World aimed to have its Vegas Loop station working by April 20 — in time for the National Association of Broadcasters Convention (NAB) on April 23 through April 27. However, the Vegas Loop was not able to meet the target.

The Sibella told state officials that the construction of Resorts World’s Vegas Loop stations was complete. A sign saying “coming soon” hang above the Resort World station entrance.

“It’s already dug out,” said Sibella. “It will connect directly to the Convention Center. Our guests will go downstairs, go in the station, and be in the Convention Center in two-and-a-half minutes. So we’re really excited about that. Right now they are regular Tesla cars, but there will be seven or eight cars.”

During CES 2022, the LVCC Loop added cars to its Tesla fleet. There were approximately 70 Tesla vehicles driving passengers around the Convention Center campus during the event.

The Boring Company’s Las Vegas tunnels have been great fully-functioning examples of Elon Musk’s Hyperloop idea. Leaders from other states have visited the LVCC Loop to see the viability of similar projects in their cities.

