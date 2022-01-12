The Boring Co’s LVCC Loop rated as ‘outstanding,’ transported 15k-17k daily passengers during CES 2022

By

The Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop transported 15,000 to 17,000 passengers around the Convention Center’s campus daily, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) informed Teslarati.

LVCVA CEO Steve Hill announced the LVCC Loop’s stats during CES 2022 at a recent Board of Directors meeting. In addition, Hill told the Board that customer experience for the LVCC Loop was rated “outstanding” by both show managers and attendees based on the surveys the LVCVA conducts during all shows.

Thanks for the great feedback and partnership – safety and passenger experience are paramount. https://t.co/5h6JHUkxdT — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) January 12, 2022

The Boring Company responded to the positive reviews of its LVCC Loop recently. “Thanks for the great feedback and partnership—safety and passenger experience are paramount,” the tunneling company tweeted.

The LVCVA further informed Teslarati that The Boring Company’s tunnel system successfully moved 25,000 to 27,000 passengers daily around the Las Vegas Convention Center campus during SEMA in November. SEMA was the Convention Center and the LVCC Loop’s first full-facility show with 114,000 attendees.

CES was awesome! Was our privilege to provide transportation for @CES and @LVCVA. Fun stats: Loop average ride time < 2 minutes, average passenger wait time < 15 seconds, and max vehicles used = 70. https://t.co/qhpfcZ3CTm — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) January 10, 2022

As previously reported, the LVCC Loop’s average ride time was under 2 minutes during CES 2022. The average passenger wait time was below 15 seconds. The LVCC Loop ran with a fleet of 70 Tesla vehicles, the maximum amount for the tunneling system.

The LVCVA board agreed last year to pay The Boring Company up to $6.25 million for the operation and management of the LVCC Loop starting from February 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The board noted back then that its agreement with The Boring Company could be extended for an additional five years after June 30, 2022.

