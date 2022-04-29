By

Recently, Tesla updated its order page, allowing customers to purchase chargers while ordering their custom vehicles. Tesla is charging $400 for a Wall Connector and $200 for a Mobile Connector.

Tesla’s Wall Connector comes with a 24-foot cable and allows owners to charge their vehicles at home. According to Tesla’s description, the Wall Connector needs to be installed, but installation is not included.

Then there is the Mobile Connector, which will come in handy on long trips away from home.

“Using a standard household outlet can provide charging speeds of up to 3 miles of range per hour. Using a 240 V outlet provides up to 30 miles of range per hour depending on vehicle model. Includes a NEMA 5-15 Adapter and a NEMA 14-50 Adapter,” noted Tesla.

Earlier this month, Tesla announced that orders after April 17 would not include a Mobile Charging Connector. The decision received pushback and criticism from some Tesla owners and enthusiasts.

“Usage statistics were super low, so seemed wasteful. On the (minor) plus side, we will be including more plug adapters with the mobile connector kit,” explained Elon Musk.

Musk added that the Tesla Mobile Connector was unnecessary if owners had a Wall Connector or used Superchargers. He advised customers expecting Tesla deliveries to install a Wall Connector “well before car arrives.”

Tesla used statistics to make its decision about the Mobile Charging Connector. The company has a history of using data to make decisions concerning its vehicles. For instance, lumbar support for the Model 3 and Model Y were removed after logs showed that passengers never really used the feature.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla mobile charger now available for purchase with vehicle orders