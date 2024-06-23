By

Some of the first totaled Tesla Cybertrucks have officially appeared ahead of an upcoming auction, as early deliveries of the unique electric pickup have been going out over the past several months.

Two Tesla Cybertrucks appeared on the IAAI online auction website on Friday: one with substantial front-end damage and the other with water damage. The vehicles are located in Washington and Florida, respectively, and both say that they are not quite up for auction just yet.

The collision-damaged Cybertruck includes a matte black wrap, while the other unit includes the default stainless steel exterior with no wrap. Both trucks are also Foundation series models, and they each feature seemingly pretty low odometers.

These are some of the first Cybertrucks to be involved in accidents or other damages that deemed them a total loss. One of the earliest collisions with a Cybertruck took place last December, and a few other incidents have taken place since.

While a handful of collisions with Cybertrucks have taken place, this appears to be the first with flood damage to have popped up. Interestingly, Tesla’s Cybertrucks include a Wade Mode that pressurizes the vehicle’s battery and increases clearance, designed for use when driving through shallow water.

It’s not clear if the mode was engaged or not at the time of the incident, though the flood line shown in the above picture is pretty high, and it may not have mattered whether or not it was. It’s also unclear if the Cybertruck was parked or being driven at the time of the flooding.

At the time of writing, the IAAI has not responded to Teslarati‘s request for more details on the situation.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Totaled Tesla Cybertrucks making their way to auction