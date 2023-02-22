Toyota to produce electric cars in the US as early as 2025: report

By

Toyota has so far been lagging in the transition to electric vehicles, but its incoming president, Koji Sato, has hinted that he would make the pivot to EVs a priority. As per recent reports, this pivot would be evident in the United States, which would see domestic production of Toyota electric cars as early as 2025.

Nikkei Asia noted on Tuesday that Toyota would start producing electric vehicles in Kentucky as early as 2025. The company will reportedly utilize an existing factory that would allow it to produce electric cars alongside combustion-powered vehicles. By the end of 2025, the veteran carmaker is reportedly looking to produce 10,000 electric SUVs monthly.

Toyota’s EV production at its Kentucky plant is expected to work alongside the automaker’s battery plant, which is slated to start operations in North Carolina around 2025. With this setup, Toyota could make its electric vehicles in the United States, allowing the company to capitalize on government incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Toyota is reportedly looking to produce about 200,000 electric cars in the United States per year starting 2026. The company is reportedly planning to supply around 1 million electric cars annually by that time as well.

While Toyota stands as the world’s largest automaker by volume today, the company is lagging significantly behind in electric vehicles. Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, but from that number, the company just produced about 24,000 electric cars worldwide. That 24,000 already includes vehicles sold under the company’s luxury Lexus brand.

In comparison, electric vehicle leader Tesla sold around 1.31 million all-electric cars worldwide in 2022. The EV industry is poised to grow in the coming years, with LMC Automotive, a British market research firm, forecasting that global electric vehicle sales could reach 36.71 million units in 2030.

