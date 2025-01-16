Trump’s inaugural fund receives $1M donations from automakers  

By

President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund has received donations of $1 million each from various automakers with investments in the United States.

Hyundai Motor, Stellantis, Ford Motor, and General Motors are among the automakers that have donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. The list includes companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta–Facebook’s parent company.

Hyundai noted that “it welcomes the opportunity to work with the new administration on policies that support American manufacturing, protect supply chains, and spur innovation.”

During the Biden administration, many automakers invested heavily in electric vehicle manufacturing in the United States. Incoming President Trump is not known to be an avid supporter of a complete transition to EVs in the US auto market. As a result, automakers might be concerned about policy changes under President Trump, affecting their investments in EV production in the United States.

