New $TSLA note from Adam Jonas addresses Tesla & the Inflation Reduction Act

In a new Tesla ($TSLA) note addressing the Inflation Reduction Act and Tesla, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas talks about Tesla’s potential to drive battery manufacturing efficiency at a “tera-scale that investors will value.”

The note, titled Tesla and the IRA: Birth of an American Green-Shoring Powerhouse? also addresses how Tesla will benefit from the IRA, Elon Musk as a U.S. energy ambassador, and the impact of Tesla’s emergence as a U.S. infrastructure player

New $TSLA note from Adam Jonas: Tesla & the IRA: Birth of an American Green-Shoring Powerhouse? "Tesla has potential to drive battery mfg effic at tera-scale that investors will value; The more we look at the IRA the more concerned we feel for Tesla's competition" 1/2 (thread) pic.twitter.com/QrQKWRQiLk — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 22, 2022

“We believe Tesla’s demonstrated manufacturing prowess in cutting costs per car sold in half over the last decade has not been fully appreciated by investors. In our view, Tesla stands to benefit significantly over the next decade as tech advancements and regulatory support in the form of IRA tax credits drive down COGS per unit even further,” Jonas wrote.

Jonas noted that the cost of goods sold (COGS) per unit of production is a critical indicator at Tesla suggesting that its ability to reduce cost is not limited to the battery cell/pack.

“In our view, the reduction in COGS/unit can continue falling with continual learnings, higher volume per SKU, greater efficiency in supply chain, and other factors.”

"Through 2030 we forecast $TSLA to generate an aggregate of $351B of free cash flow. By contrast, we forecast GM to generate approx $35B, or 1/10th, of Tesla's FCF. We think the magnitude & volatility of cash flows will be an extremely import driver of success in this market." — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 22, 2022

Other key takeaways from the note include:

Further significant opportunity for Tesla to reduce its battery costs. Tesla is likely to benefit from the production tax credit if there’s no change to the IRA as it’s currently written. Tesla may find itself as a consensus long in the institutional investor community for the first time since its 2010 IPO. Morgan Stanely believes that the Great U.S. Renewable Energy On-Shoring theme is equivalent to a “Cambrian explosion” in the amount of capital deployed in supporting U.S. infrastructure and avenues of expression. Elon Musk could become a U.S. Energy Ambassador.



“Will Tesla’s emergence as a U.S. infrastructure player drive a ‘narrative shift’ powerful enough to ‘on-board’ long-time skeptics in the name? Yes, Yes, we think so,” Jonas wrote.

Jonas also noted that Tesla is the easier name to own. It has “less execution risk and increasingly ‘less expensive’ than it once was.” He also forecasted $TSLA to generate an aggregate of $351 billion of free cash flow through 2030.

Note: Johnna is a Tesla shareholder and supports its mission.

