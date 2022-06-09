Twitter finally agrees to comply with Elon Musk’s demands over bot data: report

By

After several weeks, Twitter’s Board has reportedly agreed to comply with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s demands over the social media company’s bot data. Musk had announced that he was putting his Twitter buyout on hold until the social media platform provided him with legitimate data on its fake and spam accounts.

With Twitter’s Board reportedly succumbing to Musk’s demands, the standoff between the social media company and the Tesla CEO would likely end. It could, however, affect the cost of the buyout deal, as hinted at by Musk when he honed in on Twitter’s claims that less than 5% of its users were bots.

As per a report from The Washington Post, Twitter’s Board is planning on complying with Musk’s requests by providing the Tesla CEO with access to its full “firehose.” The firehose is a stream of data comprising over 500 million tweets posted every day, according to a person familiar with the social media platform’s plans.

The Post‘s source noted that the information could be provided to Musk as soon as this week. However, this information is not exclusive, as about two dozen companies currently pay Twitter for access to the firehose. Data in the firehose is valuable, as it includes a real-time record of tweets, the devices they are tweeted from, and information about the accounts sending out the tweets.

It remains to be seen if Musk’s legal team would consider the data from Twitter’s firehose as the answer to the Tesla CEO’s concerns. However, it should provide more data on Twitter’s workings, which Musk’s legal team contends is essential to understanding the amount of spam and bot activity on the platform, which, in turn, could influence the company’s ad revenue.

Elon Musk’s legal team has increased the pressure on Twitter as of late, with the CEO noting that he would be walking out of the deal if the platform’s bot data is not provided.

“Based on Twitter’s behavior to date, and the company’s latest correspondence in particular, Mr. Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations) under the merger agreement. This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement,” Musk’s legal team wrote.

