Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey criticizes Elon Musk’s leadership of Twitter

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has expressed his disapproval of Elon Musk’s leadership on the social media platform. Dorsey shared his insights in a series of social media posts.

In his posts, Dorsey noted that things “went south” after the acquisition, and Musk “should have walked away” from the deal. The conversation was initiated by users of Bluesky, a new social media platform considered a potential alternative to Twitter.

When asked if he believed that Musk was the right leader for Twitter, Dorsey responded with a very direct answer. “No. Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south,” the former Twitter CEO wrote.

Dorsey’s recent comments are quite interesting, considering that he has expressed his support for Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition in the past. He has, for one, noted that Musk seemed like the “singular solution” to take over Twitter. And in April 2022, Dorsey stated that he trusted Musk’s “mission to extend the light of consciousness” through Twitter.

That was last year, however. Since then, the former Twitter CEO’s stance on Elon Musk’s leadership of the social media platform appears to have changed.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter was rife with controversy. After offering a generous $54.20 per share for the company, Musk initially tried to back out of the $44 billion deal. Such a move would have required him to pay a $1 billion “breakup fee” and prove to a Delaware court that he had a valid reason for walking away.

The matter was ultimately taken to court. But despite this, Musk ultimately went through with the acquisition for $44 billion. Dorsey, who still holds Twitter shares, noted on Friday that things should have been different. The former CEO noted that Musk should have probably just walked away and paid the $1 billion fee.

