Twitter is urging its shareholders to vote to approve the acquisition of the social media platform by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a vote on September 13.

Twitter filed a 14-A with the SEC on Tuesday that encouraged shareholders to approve the transaction.

“Today, we filed a definitive proxy statement in connection with the Special Meeting of Stockholders to approve the proposed acquisition of Twitter by affiliates of Elon Musk. The Twitter Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote in favor of the transaction (“FOR”),” the company wrote in the filing.

Twitter and Musk reached an agreement for the acquisition of the social media platform in April for $44 billion, as the Tesla CEO offered $54.20 per share. However, Musk has retracted his interest in purchasing the platform after claiming Twitter has not accurately depicted the site’s population of robot accounts, which could technically affect the valuation of the company.

Musk has pushed for a formal analysis of Twitter’s account population, which was a reason listed in his request to push a trial between the two to April 2023.

A judge ruled Twitter and Musk would undergo a five-day trial in October. Twitter sued Musk in an attempt to force the purchase.

Company Chairman Bret Taylor said, “The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.”

Twitter shareholders were going to vote on the acquisition anyway, but the stakes are much higher now that the company and Musk are involved in a legal pursuit that could enforce the sale. It is unclear whether the shareholder vote, if approved, would provide any leverage for Twitter in the courtroom.

Twitter urges shareholders to approve $44bn Musk buyout