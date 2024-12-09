By

The United Kingdom’s (UK) electric vehicle (EV) sales increased in November after the British government initiated a consultation about its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandates.

Last month, battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations increased to approximately 38,581 units in the UK. The United Kingdom’s BEV registrations accounted for a quarter or 25.1% of new car sales in the overall market, reported the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The UK’s overall new car market saw a decline last month. It was the second consecutive monthly decline. The SMMT stated that the new car market declined due to “the race to meet tough EV market share targets.”

Late last month, the British government stated that its ZEV mandates would be under consultation. In January 2024, the UK government published its pathway to zero-emission vehicle transition by 2035. Its plans included a goal that zero-emission vehicles would make up 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans sold in Great Britain by 2030.

UK automakers have asked the British government to reconsider its goal of reaching 100% ZEV sales by 2035, arguing that demand for such cars isn’t matching expectations. However, November’s new car sales appear to say otherwise.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

UK sees EV sales rise while reconsidering ZEV mandates [Feature]