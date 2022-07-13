UK Government Updates Its Anti EV FUD Website

By

The government of the United Kingdom updated its anti-EV FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) website recently. I took a quick look at it and also used the Wayback Machine web archival website to compare the updates with the previous version of the website.

According to the Wayback Machine, the UK government updated the webpage yesterday, July 12.

The updates show that although EVs are becoming more mainstream, the FUD is evolving. The website addresses the following worries:

EVs are too expensive.

EVs don’t have enough battery range.

Building EVs create more greenhouse gas emissions than it saves.

The battery will need to be replaced after 5 years.

Batteries can’t be recycled and will all end up in landfills.

Materials used in batteries come from questionable sources.

There’s not enough lithium to manufacture the batteries.

EVs can’t be driven or charged in the rain.

EVs can’t tow or be towed.

There are not enough charging stations to meet demand.

It takes too long to charge.

Only people with off-street parking will be able to easily charge their EVs.

There are many chargers in London but hardly any outside of London.

All public charging stations are broken.

There are too many apps and different types of connectors.

The grid won’t be able to cope if everyone switches to EVs.

EVs are not greener because of emissions from electricity generation.

You have to dig up all of the country to lay more cables.

It’s easier to switch all ICE vehicles to burn hydrogen.

New & Old FUD

It’s good to see the UK government fighting anti-EV FUD. In the previous version of the website, the myth that battery swapping was the best way to transition to zero-emissions was debunked. This was completely taken out of the updated version.

The myth that there isn’t enough lithium is new in the update. That myth seems to be growing in popularity. Even Elon Musk has debunked this numerous times. He even brought it up in our interview on my podcast. He explained that it’s not the lack of lithium but the refining of it that’s challenging.

“The limitation, I think is actually more–for example with lithium; it’s more lithium refinement than it is the actual mining. So you take the ore that contains lithium and you’ve got to refine it and get it to battery grade lithium hydroxide or lithium carbonate.”

“And it has to be extremely pure, otherwise you could have breakdown in the cell. You can’t have impurities in the cell because it would cause the cell to fail. So, the challenge and with a lot of the ingredients into lithium-ion batteries is the processing.”

“It’s not the fundamental rarity of lithium–that is very common. It’s one of the most common elements on earth. But you’ve got to turn it into battery-grade lithium.”

