Infineon will elect Volkswagen’s former CEO Herbert Diess as the chairman of its supervisory board on February 16, 2023.

Infineon was the semiconductor arm of the German company Siemens. Diess was part of Infineon’s supervisory board from 2015 to 2020. So the ex-VW head has inside knowledge about Infineon.

The Munich-based chipmaker purchased U.S. chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor in 2020. Infineon claims that it is one of the work’s top 10 chipmakers. Its primary clients come from the auto industry, which Diess is also intimately familiar with, making him a good candidate for chairman.

“[Infineon] increasingly plays a role as facilitator of the solutions for major, global tasks,” said Diess. “Accompanying Infineon on this journey is a tremendous motivation for me.”

Infineon offers products related to power, ASIC, Battery Management ICs, Clock & Time Solutions, ESD and Surge Protection, HiRel, Memories, Microcontrollers, RF, Sensor, Security & Smart Card Solutions, Small Signal Transistors & Diodes, Transceivers, Universal Serial Bus (USB), Wireless Connectivity, and Software.

Just two of its products already make Infineon a strong contender in today’s auto industry, which is just starting to embrace technologically advanced electric vehicles.

Infineon offers a 32-bit-microcontroller specifically for applications related to performance, connectivity, safety and security.

“Infineon’s broad portfolio of microcontrollers offers scalable and high-performance solutions for a range of applications for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets,” it stated.

The German chipmaker also offers solutions for cell monitoring and balancing. Its battery management systems can be applied to electric vehicles, grid and industrial power infrastructure, and other consumer products that require a battery, like ebikes.

