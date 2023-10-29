Volkswagen may cut 2,000 jobs at its software subsidiary: report

By

Volkswagen may be looking to cut as many as 2,000 jobs at its software subsidiary Cariad, according to a new report.

German publication ManagerMagazin.de reported on Friday that the board of directors for Volkswagen software subsidiary Cariad approved plans to let go of 2,000 workers last Wednesday, with the cuts expected to occur between 2024 and the end of 2025 (via Reuters). Cariad also plans to launch larger restructuring, including plans to delay its software architecture even further.

Despite the approval of the plan by the board, it still requires the works council to give the go-ahead to be initiated. Current contracts guarantee jobs for workers until mid-2025.

“We don’t accept this method of cutting jobs across the board. There is no concrete information on where positions should be cut in terms of structure and tasks,” one spokesperson for the Volkswagen Works Council said. “The transformation planning is in its final stages and will be communicated once the relevant bodies have passed a resolution.”

The long-awaited software architecture version 1.2, set to be deployed in the Audi Q6 E-Tron and the Porsche Macan, is now being delayed for another 16 to 18 weeks.

Additionally, the version 2.0 architecture that was previously planned for a 2025 release is being re-developed from the ground up, along with the company’s scalable systems platform (SSP) that’s expected to serve as the basis for future models beginning with the Trinity.

Although a Cariad spokesperson declined to comment on the report, they did say that CEO Peter Bosch had been developing a “comprehensive transformation plan” to help with “repositioning” the company since at least the past summer.

The news comes as the latest blow to Cariad, which has routinely missed software launches and overspent on its budget, and to parent company Volkswagen, which has recently faced other layoffs.

Last month, it was reported that Volkswagen plans to cut jobs for as many as 2,500 workers at its Zwickau, Germany plant that builds electric vehicles (EVs), out of a total of roughly 11,000 employees at the site.

