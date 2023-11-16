By

The Volkswagen ID.family plans to help electrify the Vatican’s fleet. VW will provide under 40 electric vehicles to the Vatican City State (VCS) to support its transition to sustainable mobility.

The German automaker will provide the Vatican with different electric vehicles in the ID.family ranging from the ID.3 and ID.4 to the ID.5. Volkswagen’s ID.family will help the Vatican with its decarbonization strategy, which aims to make the Vatican fleet climate-neutral by 2030. Mobility is at the core of the Vatican’s Ecological Conversion 2030 program, which specifically aims to reduce the C02 of the state’s vehicle fleet.

To begin the transition, Volkswagen Board Member of Sales, Marketing, and After-Sales Imelda Labbé and VW’s Chairman of the Board of Management of Financial Services AG Dr. Christian Dahlheim personally handed over two ID.3 Pro Performance models to the Vatican.

“The electrification of fleets is becoming increasingly important across the globe. The fact that Vatican employees will now also be among our ID. drivers in the future is a great target and honor for our brand and underscores the attractiveness of our all-electric ID. models,” said Imelda Labbé during the vehicle handover in Vatican City.

The city-state plans to gradually replace its existing cars with electric vehicles. Volkswagen is the Vatican’s chosen partner for the project, which will start at the beginning of 2024.

Dr. Christian Dahlheim added: “We are delighted to support the Vatican in this important project. This is something very special for us and shows that we are absolutely competitive with our mobility solutions.”

Volkswagen ID.family to electrify the Vatican’s fleet