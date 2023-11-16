The Rock gets some Tesla Cybertruck education during Joe Rogan appearance

By

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got an impromptu Tesla Cybertruck lesson when he was featured in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. During his conversation with the podcast host, Johnson revealed that he actually does not know much about Tesla’s offerings, though he showed a lot of interest in the Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck came up while The Rock and Rogan were talking about vehicles. When asked what his go-to car is today, Rogan noted that he drives his Tesla Model S Plaid a lot since it’s just so fast. The Rock responded by stating that people who own Teslas seem very happy with them, and he also asked if the EV maker makes SUVs or pickup trucks.

Rogan proceeded to give Johnson a whole catalog of facts about the Tesla Cybertruck, from its extremely unique design to its stainless steel body. The podcast host highlighted the Cybertruck’s durability, which he proved himself when he shot a literal arrow into the vehicle. Overall, The Rock seemed very interested in the Cybertruck, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he ends up getting one for himself in the future.

While one may be surprised at the idea that The Rock, one of the most visible celebrities today, had no idea about the Cybertruck, such a scenario may not be that farfetched at all. This is likely because Johnson has mostly been a fan of traditional vehicles like trucks and SUVs. He does have a sports car collection, but they are also comprised of combustion-powered vehicles like the Pagani Huayra.

Needless to say, there are likely millions of other car fans out there who are similar to The Rock, who know about Tesla but are not fully aware of the company’s entire vehicle lineup. With this in mind, one could state that the Cybertruck’s potential consumer base is quite expansive, especially if it resonates with conventional truck fans like the retired WWE legend.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

The Rock gets some Tesla Cybertruck education during Joe Rogan appearance