Volkswagen launches new factory to expand electric vehicle production network

Volkswagen announced on Friday that it had officially started production of the ID.4 all-electric crossover at a new facility in Emden, Germany. The plant is the newest electric vehicle manufacturing facility for Volkswagen and is another step in the automaker’s plan to expand its global manufacturing footprint for electric vehicles.

On Friday, Volkswagen said it was pressing ahead with its plans to transition to electric mobility by expanding its global production network. The expansion was marked with the start of ID.4 production at its new site in Emden, Volkswagen’s second facility for manufacturing electric vehicles in Germany following its Zwickau plant.

Volkswagen said it will also launch production of EVs at two other facilities this year, one in Chattanooga, Tennessee in the United States, and another in Hanover, Germany. The plants will contribute to an annual electric vehicle production capacity of 1.2 million vehicles. With three new plants opening in 2022 for Volkswagen, brand CEO Ralf Brandstätter said the clear cut strategy for growth relies on more facilities on a global scale.

“Rapid expansion of production capacities for our successful ID.4 model is a key component of our ACCELERATE strategy,” Brandstätter said. “It helps us accelerate the transformation to zero-carbon mobility and create further capacities to meet the high demand for electric vehicles. With our clear commitment to the site, we aim to show that cost-effectiveness and competitiveness are not only possible in the region, but that we can even enhance them lastingly.”

One of the first ID.4 to be built on the assembly line in Emden. Start der Produktion des ID.4 in Emden. Start der Produktion des ID.4 in Emden.

Lower Saxony is becoming a hotspot for Volkswagen’s EV production expansion. The company already employs 130,000 people in the area. The new Emden plant will build the ID.4, but next year the plant will build the AERO B, another all-electric vehicle from the German company. Additionally, production of the ID.Buzz will also commence in Hanover but will be joined from 2023 on by the ID.3 made in Wolfsburg.

Volkswagen said six new production halls and five new conveyor bridges and logistics buildings have been created as a part of Emden’s transformation into an electric vehicle manufacturing plant. The automaker focused on successful training near production lines and in a virtual setting, which helped employees transition to the new products.

As far as the ID.4, it is now produced at Emden and Zwickau in Germany and Anting and Foshan in China, meaning four facilities have been given space for manufacturing the all-electric vehicle. The vehicle will also be built at the Chattanooga factory in the fall. The ID.4 has quickly become Volkswagen’s most successful EV with more than 30,000 units delivered in 2022’s first quarter. Half of all VW’s EV deliveries are an ID.4, as the automaker has delivered 163,000 units of the vehicle since its launch early last year.

