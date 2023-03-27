Volkswagen to update Service Plan prices in April

By

Volkswagen plans to update its Service Plan prices in April. The German automaker will maintain its 2022 Service Plan prices until April 3, 2023.

Volkswagen’s Service Plan offers coverage for cars under a year old, over a year old, and between 3-6 years old. VW has an all-in Service Plan for cars 3-6 years old with fewer than 100,000 miles. The All-In from Volkswagen Service Plan is currently £29,99 per month, which includes a 2-year Warranty, 2 years of Roadside Assistance, 2 services, and 2 MOTs.

The German automaker has specific Service Plans offering coverage to its electric vehicles in the ID. Family, the eGolf, and e-Up!

“You can take your electric car to any Volkswagen authorized retailer to get it serviced. No one knows your Volkswagen like we do, so a service through us gives you peace of mind that your electric vehicle is always in safe hands,” said VW.

Volkswagen checks the usual service items when servicing an electric vehicle, including checking on the wear and tear of the car’s braking system, headlights, and tire condition. In addition, VW will check the EV’s charging cable, high-voltage battery, high-voltage components, and cables.

For the ID. Family, Volkswagen offers an Inspection Service for 24 months, unlimited miles. The eGolf and e-Up! ‘s Inspection Service covers 18,000 miles or 24 months, whichever comes first.

