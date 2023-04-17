By

On April 17, 2023, the Volkswagen ID.7 will premiere in Europe, China, and the United States. Volkswagen aims to make the ID.7 one of the top-selling electric vehicles in the upper mid-size class.

“Parallel to our electric offensive in Europe, we are also focusing on Asia and North America. The ID.7 is an extremely important model for Volkswagen in China, Canada, and the USA,” explains Imelda Labbé, Member of VW’s Board of Management for Sales, Marketing, and Aftersales.

“It impresses with plenty of space, innovative assist systems, and modern features like a high-end infotainment system. Our customers will receive a genuine premium package with the first all-electric flagship model from Volkswagen,” she said.

Volkswagen will hold a live stream event, starting at 2:00 pm CEST, for the ID.7’s world premiere in multiple markets. The company will share broadcast links to China, the USA, and five major European cities.

Volkswagen invested over one billion euros to prepare its plans in Emden, Germany, for EV production. ID.7 deliveries for European and North American markets will be made in VW’s Emden plant. Volkswagen plans to produce “counterparts” of the ID.7 in China locally.

The VW ID.7 is the third electric vehicle the German automaker presented this year, after the ID.3 and compact ID.2. Volkswagen has been slowly introducing its new ID. Family models since the beginning of 2023. The European legacy automaker plans to launch 10 new ID. models by 2026 in Europe, China, and the USA.

Volkswagen aims to gain a 10% market share in the USA with ID.7 and ID.Buzz sales leading the way. In its full-year (FY) 2022 results, VW claimed 4% market share in the United States with ICE vehicles included in the count. It predicted that the ID.7 and ID.Buzz would help increase Volkswagen’s market share in the United States to 10% by 2030.

