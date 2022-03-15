Volvo teams with Starbucks to install EV charging network at U.S. locations

By

Volvo Car USA and Starbucks are partnering to establish the first public electric vehicle charging network at numerous U.S. locations beginning this Summer. The charging stations, powered by ChargePoint, will be installed at up to 15 stores along a 1,350-miles corridor from Seattle to Denver.

At the 15 locations, up to 60 Volvo-branded DC fast chargers supplied by ChargePoint will be placed at various Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile route from company headquarters in Seattle to Denver, Colorado. The charging locations will be separated by about 100 miles, a perfect distance for even the lowest-range EVs on the market.

The DC fast chargers will give customers the opportunity to give their car, and themselves, additional charge with electrodes and caffeine. Expanding charging network infrastructure to retail locations, especially quick stops like a coffee shop, help EV drivers obtain even a few additional miles of range. ChargePoint’s DC fast chargers would supply Volvo’s C40 Recharge from 20 percent state of charge to 90 percent in just 40 minutes. That’s plenty of time to order a coffee and enjoy it, returning to your near fully-charged car.

Any electric vehicle will be able to utilize the ChargePoint DC fast chargers, but only Volvo’s vehicles will charge for free, a press release from Volvo said.

Volvo Recharge models with Google embedded can use the ChargePoint app to locate and access the Starbucks-located charging stations along the route. The ChargePoint app is integrated into Volvo Recharge models’ in-dash system.

Installations of the new EV chargers are expected to be finished by the end of 2022. The locations are positioned for stress-free travel between the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest, in a string of familiar, reliable, clean, and safe places to recharge themselves and their battery-powered vehicles, Volvo said.

“Volvo Cars wants to give people the freedom to move and lower their impact on the environment,” Anders Gustafsson, Sr. Vice President Americas and President and CEO for Volvo USA, said. “Working with Starbucks we can do that by giving them enjoyable places to relax while their cars recharge.”

While Volvo plans to be all-electric by 2030, Starbucks said in a press release that it also plans to lead the retail industry in decarbonization solutions, including EV charging stations and onsite solar at stores. Starbucks has plans to expand its solar pilot program to 55 additional locations this year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Volvo Cars to test how we can charge our customers’ electric vehicles at Starbucks stores,” Michael Kobori Chief Sustainability Officer at Starbucks said. “Imagine a future where Starbucks helps our customers to connect—-more sustainably.”

ChargePoint has done incredible work expanding its EV network across Europe. The company also said it was excited regarding the new Volvo-Starbucks partnership. “ChargePoint is enabling accessible EV charging opportunities anywhere drivers need it,” Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint said. “We’re excited to support Volvo Cars’ road to electrification, and help provide a premium driving experience for its customers to plan charging stops around their favorite Starbucks locations in select west coast destinations.”

