Want to trade in your Tesla? This owner shows you NEED to shop for offers

Used car prices are incredibly high right now due to vehicle availability, and Tesla is certainly no exception. If you’re looking to trade in your vehicle for a new model or even shift to another brand altogether, a recent study from a Tesla owner showed that shopping around for the best price is an absolute necessity, as the range of offers was incredibly broad, with Tesla offering the least amount of money for a trade-in on its own vehicle.

Matt of the Frunk to Trunk YouTube channel recently quotes seven separate companies, ranging from Tesla itself to Carvana, Vroom, Driveway, and everyone in between. The incredible range of prices shows that there is a need to shop around to get the best bang for your buck.

Matt’s Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive has 17,671 miles and is in “Like New” condition, for what it’s worth. He owes $33,533.74 on his car loan, which gave him a good bit of profit no matter to who he sold his car. The breakdown of offers breaks down like this:

Tesla – $38,800 – $43,400

CarGurus – $51,660

Car Buyer USA – $50,480

Indrive – $48,104

Vroom – $46,400

Driveway – $45,966

Carvana – $45,966

Tesla was the only company to give two offers, but they were both the lowest offered despite the company’s “higher” offer. This is an indication that, for those trading a Tesla in for another Tesla, the smarter option may be to go with another company that will offer more money for your used vehicle.

The best offer came from CarGurus, who offered $51,660 for the Model 3. This was $18,126 more than what Matt owes on his Model 3, giving him a nice profit and easily covering the cost of a 2022 Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive.

Tesla has been in contact with owners through text messages, offering them free estimates on what they could possibly receive if they were to trade in their vehicle. A member of the r/TeslaMotors subreddit showed a message from Tesla salespeople that tried to entice owners to trade their vehicles in. “In this market, your current vehicle may be worth more than ever!” the message stated.

Nevertheless, Tesla owners everywhere are in an interesting predicament and could trade their way up to a new model if they’re willing to wait. Personally, I have had one friend trade his 2018 Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel-Drive for a brand new 2022 model of the same configuration.

