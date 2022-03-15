Tesla raises prices across its entire vehicle lineup, Model X Plaid sees $12.5k rise

By

Elon Musk recently noted that Tesla and SpaceX are seeing significant inflation pressure in raw materials and logistics. This is quite understandable, especially considering the ongoing war in Ukraine and the sanctions being imposed on Russian commodities. The price of Tesla’s current vehicle lineup appears to have been adjusted accordingly to correspond to these pressures.

Fresh off a recent price adjustment for the Model 3 and Model Y in the US and China, Tesla has now implemented an even more substantial round of price increases for its vehicle offerings. But this time around, the adjustments affected the company’s entire vehicle lineup, from the base Model 3 RWD to the top-tier Model X Plaid. The price increases varied as well, with some being as low as $2,000 to others being as large as $12,500.

As could be seen in the company’s online configurator, the Model 3 RWD now costs $46,990, which is $2,000 more than its previous price of $44,990. The midrange Model 3 Long Range now costs $54,490, up $3,500 from its previous price of $50,990. The top-of-the-line Model 3 Performance has been adjusted to start at $61,990, up $2,000 from $59,990.

On the Model Y’s side, the Model Y Long Range now starts at $62,990, which is $3,000 more than its previous price of $59,990. The Model Y Performance now starts at $67,990, also up $3,000 from $64,990.

Being Tesla’s flagship vehicles, the price adjustments for the Model S and Model X line were much more substantial. The Model S Long Range now starts at $99,990, $5,000 more than its previous price of $94,990. The Model S Plaid, Tesla’s fastest car as of writing, now starts at $135,990, $6,000 more than its previous price of $129,990.

Tesla’s largest vehicle in its current lineup, the new Model X, received the most notable price adjustments. The Model X Long Range now starts at $114,990, up $10,000 from its previous price of $104,990. The Model X Plaid, on the other hand, now starts at $138,990, up $12,500 from its previous cost of $126,490.

While the price adjustments recently implemented by Tesla are some of the company’s most significant yet, demand for the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X still seems fairly strong. A look at Tesla’s US configurator hints that the company is still backlogged for several months, with deliveries for some vehicles like the Model X Long Range being estimated for as late as January 2023. More affordable cars like the Model Y Long Range are listed with an estimated delivery date of September 2022.

