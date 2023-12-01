Tesla Cybertruck official page has a fun easter egg

By

The Tesla Cybertruck’s new webpage is chock full of updated information about the all-electric pickup truck. But in true Tesla fashion, hidden among the cool photos and videos on the vehicle’s official webpage is a rather funny little Cybertruck easter egg.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s official page has largely not been updated since the vehicle’s original prototype was unveiled back in late 2019. In the page’s recent update, the image that greets visitors was a photo of the Cybertruck’s side in a dark, cloudy environment. If one were to wait a few minutes on the page, however, something changes.

Credit: Tesla

As could be seen on the Cybertruck’s webpage, the cockpit of the all-electric pickup truck would show a rather unique passenger on the vehicle. The passenger is a “cyberfied” version of the meme hedgehog that’s been used by Tesla for years to confirm vehicle orders. The hedgehog could also be seen wearing the Cybertruck’s headlights as its glasses, which is quite cute in its own right.

It’s a small easter egg, but it does highlight Tesla’s iconic humor and lighthearted approach to its electric cars. Tesla, after all, is known for placing hidden easter eggs on its vehicles, from funny characters like the “superbottle” in the Model 3 to the “octovalve” in the Model Y. In a way, it is unsurprising that Tesla also included a little easter egg on its Cybertruck’s official page.

The production Cybertruck was announced with key functions such as Powershare, which provides power to homes and other vehicles, as well as accessories like a range extender and dedicated camping equipment. The production Cybertruck starts at $60,990 for the base RWD version, $79,990 for the Dual Motor AWD variant, and $99,990 for the top-tier Cyberbeast variant.

Deliveries of the Cybertruck RWD are estimated for 2025, which is still over a year away. Estimated delivery dates for the Cybertruck Dual Motor and the Cyberbeast are listed for 2024.

