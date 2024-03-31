Xiaomi receives 88,898 SU7 orders in 24 hours

By

Xiaomi’s first all-electric car, the SU7 all-electric sedan, seems to be attracting a lot of interest in China. In the 24 hours following its unveiling, Xiaomi announced on social media that it had received 88,898 orders for the Tesla Model 3 competitor.

The announcement was posted by Xiaomi on its automotive division’s official Weibo account. As per the smartphone giant, Xiaomi SU7 test drives have opened in stores across China, so those who are interested in the newly unveiled all-electric sedan are advised to personally experience it.

Credit: Xiaomi/Weibo Credit: Xiaomi/Weibo

As noted in a CNEV Post report, Xiaomi’s calculation for its vehicle orders are a bit interesting. In China, some automakers announce pre-sale orders for a new vehicle that can be refunded at any time. These are called “小定,” which translates to “small orders.” And after a vehicle is launched, customers can start locking in their configurations. EV makers typically post firm orders at this time, which usually involve a non-refundable deposit with a one-to-two-day hesitation period. Such orders are often dubbed as “大定” in China, which translates to “big orders.”

With this in mind, firm orders are typically used by carmakers as a sign of true consumer interest. Xiaomi, however, seems to be allowing SU7 customers to pay RMB 5,000 ($700) to order the vehicle. The smartphone giant is also giving consumers the option to go for a refund at any time within seven days. This is quite different from the practices of other automakers. Tesla China, for example, charges a RMB 1,000 ($150) deposit for orders of the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y, and the company does not offer any hesitation period for customers at all.

It would appear that not many customers are asking for a refund for their Xiaomi SU7 orders. As of March 29 at 12 p.m. local time, Xiaomi’s EV customer service system has reportedly received just 469 refund requests and configuration changes for the vehicle. The smartphone giant has also noted that each store is receiving test drive requests from an average of 90-120 people per day. Thus, those who wish to test drive the SU7 would likely need to wait a few days before they can get their hands behind the wheel of the all-electric sedan.

