Tesla China promotes battery tech, cites 12% degradation on Model S after 200k miles

Tesla’s efforts to promote its vehicles are quite evident in China, though in true Tesla fashion, the company’s marketing has been quite focused on the science that goes into its premium all-electric cars. These include the battery technology employed in Tesla’s vehicles, which provide them with longevity over hundreds of thousands of miles of driving.

Citing internal data, Tesla China noted in a post on its official Weibo account that the battery management system (BMS) used in its vehicles ensures that batteries are able to last for a very long time. Tesla notes that its BMS ensures that batteries are not overcharged or overdischarged, and they also ensure that cells are safe from damage at all times.

Tesla China also noted that due to the innovations and protections it has implemented on its vehicles’ batteries, its battery packs are able to last a very long time. A Tesla Model S, for example, has reportedly been found to lose only 12% of its battery capacity after 320,000 kilometers (200,000 miles) of driving.

“It can maintain 88% of the battery capacity after driving 320,000 kilometers, ensuring battery life with strength and traveling to distant places,” Tesla China noted in its post.

What is quite interesting with Tesla’s battery technology is the fact that it is steadily getting better. The Tesla Model S still uses 18650 cells that are sourced from Panasonic, and though the cells have been vastly improved over the years, Tesla has since adopted new battery form factors and chemistries for its vehicles over the years. These include the 2170 cells produced in Giga Nevada as well as the 4680 cells being used in the Cybertruck.

Tesla may already be the world’s most valuable automaker by market cap, but the company is still fairly young. Thus, Tesla’s fleet of vehicles — especially its two mass market cars, the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover — are still quite new. It would then be interesting to see how Tesla’s more contemporary battery systems perform in real-world settings over the coming years.

Tesla China promotes battery tech, cites 12% degradation on Model S after 200k miles