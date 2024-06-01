By

The second quarter is about to enter its final month, and Tesla’s Lathrop Megafactory seems to be working hard. During a recent drone flyover, 303 Tesla Megapack batteries could be seen in the facility’s holding lots.

Drone operator Met God in Wilderness, who has been chronicling the progress of Tesla’s Fremont Factory and Lathrop Megafactory for some time now, recently shared a video that he took on May 30, 2024. At the time, the drone operator noted that winds were high in Lathrop, so his flyover was short.

Even this short flyover, however, was enough to show that there were 303 of the grid-scale batteries on the site. A total of 256 Megapack batteries could be found at the massive holding lot across the Megafactory, and 47 more of the flagship batteries could be found in the holding lot at the factory side.

The Tesla Megapack may not inspire as much reactions from the company’s supporters and critics as EVs like Cybertruck, but it is steadily becoming a progressively more significant part of the company’s operations. During the first quarter of 2024 alone, Tesla noted in its Q1 2024 Update Letter that the company’s energy storage deployments reached a record 4.1 GWh, and a good part of it was due to the Megapack.

Elon Musk discussed the Megapack’s increasing importance to Tesla’s overall operations in his comments at the first quarter earnings call.

“Tesla team did a great job executing in a tough environment, and energy storage deployments of Megapack, in particular, reached an all-time high in Q1, leading to record profitability for the energy business. And that looks likely to continue to increase in the quarters and years ahead. It will increase. We actually know it will, so significantly faster than the car business as we expected,” Musk said.

