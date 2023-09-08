Elon Musk makes it to TIME Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People in AI

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it to TIME Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the field of artificial intelligence, aptly dubbed the TIME100 AI. The list includes notable leaders in artificial intelligence such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman and NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, as well as Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis.

Musk has made his reservations about AI very public. But at the same time, he is also among the people that are pushing the technology forward. This is due in no small part to electric vehicle maker Tesla, as the company is trying to solve the autonomous driving puzzle through its AI-powered Autopilot and Full Self-Driving programs.

As noted by TIME, Musk has had a long history with AI. In the early 2010s, he invested millions of dollars into DeepMind, which was then an AI startup. When DeepMind was bought out by Google in 2014, Musk became concerned that the tech giant would not take AI safety seriously. Thus, he became the co-founder of OpenAI, whose mission lies in the development of artificial intelligence that’s designed to help humanity.

In 2018, Musk resigned from OpenAI’s board, and he has since become a critic of the company. Musk has criticized OpenAI’s flagship service, ChatGPT, for allegedly being politically correct, and he has signed an open letter together with numerous other tech veterans calling for a pause in the development of AI solutions that are more advanced than OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Ultimately, Musk noted that he would be starting a new company that would align with his AI beliefs more. This company is xAI, which was announced in July. Similar to other Musk companies, xAI has very ambitious targets, with the company aiming to “understand the true nature of the universe.”

Musk’s companies could be considered leaders in their respective industries. Tesla has its Autopilot and FSD programs, and the company is also developing Optimus, a humanoid robot that Musk expects could become a companion of sorts for people in the future. Neuralink, Musk’s brain-machine interface startup, also aims to help humans keep up with artificial intelligence.

TIME Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people can be accessed here.

