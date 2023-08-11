Almost 200 Tesla Megapack batteries spotted in Lathrop Megafactory

By

Nearly 200 Tesla Megapack batteries were recently sighted at the electric vehicle maker’s Megafactory facility in Lathrop, California. The sighting of the Megapacks suggests that the electric vehicle maker’s production of the grid-scale batteries is being ramped.

Tesla’s Megafactory facility is tasked with the production of Megapack batteries, the company’s flagship energy storage solution. Megapack batteries come in two variants, one that’s designed for 2-hour durations and another one that’s designed for 4-hour durations. The 2-hour Megapack provides 1,927 kW of power and 3,854 kWh of energy, while the 4-hour Megapack features 979 kW of power and 3,916 kWh of energy.

As could be seen in a recent drone video from avid Tesla watcher Met God in Wilderness on YouTube, a large number of Megapacks are currently gathering at the holding areas of the Lathrop Megafactory. During the time of the drone flyover, a total of 193 Megapack batteries could be seen on the site.

Similar to previous Megapack sightings at the Lathrop Megafactory, the battery storage units that were spotted on the site seemed to be ready for export or delivery. This bodes well for the electric vehicle maker this third quarter, as the number of Megapacks spotted in the video is worth about $500 million.

The Lathrop Megafactory plays a key role in the electric vehicle maker’s energy storage business. In a series of posts last December, Tesla noted on its official Twitter account that the Megafactory is capable of producing 10,000 Megapack batteries per year. At over $2 million per Megapack, a production rate of 10,000 units of the grid-scale batteries could provide Tesla with sales of over $20 billion.

Watch a recent drone flyover of Tesla’s Lathrop Megafactory below.

