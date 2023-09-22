Abandoned Tesla Roadsters arrive in the U.S. from China

By

The abandoned Tesla Roadsters that were found in shipping containers in China have finally arrived in the United States, months after being discovered.

We’ve been covering the tale of the abandoned Tesla Roadsters for months, and after delays from weather, customs agencies, and other bottlenecks, they are finally here in the U.S. and in the hands of Gruber Motor Company, who handled the bidding war for the three original Roadster units.

According to Pete Gruber, CEO of Gruber Motor Company, these units arrived in the United States earlier this week and are already being examined by him and his team of engineers. He said on the company’s website:

“THEY ARE HERE, unloaded 3 sea containers from China with a 45-ton crane. Next week, the Roadsters will be carefully removed, connected to laptops, diagnostics run, odometer readings recorded, and analyzed for main battery condition after 13 years of slumber. Stay tuned!”

The Roadsters are in impeccable condition, as they have been sitting inside shipping crates in China for the last 13 years.

Gruber explains the condition of the vehicles currently, including this one, which is VIN 1107:

“Despite some PPF hiccups, it seems like the clear coat is still good! Tires from 2010, squeaky clean trunk latches, and a glimpse of aging PPF above the letters.”

There is some evidence of rodent mischief, as Gruber calls it, as some electrical wiring is slightly damaged due to being chewed up by mice and rats that made their way into the shipping containers during the 13 years these units sat.

The Roadsters were put into an auction that Gruber Motor Company was in control of, and currently, the top bid is still $2 million for the three units. However, that bidder was not able to find insurance coverage on the three vehicles, and he told Teslarati last month that there were some issues with finding coverage for the cars as parts were not available, and the owner planned to lease the units.

Although he didn’t agree with the idea, he said that he believes the auction for the three cars will reignite in the coming months as they are going to attract more lucrative buyers. Now that they’re in the U.S. and people can come to see them, there may be plenty of bids well north of $2 million.

