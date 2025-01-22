Rivian prepares to launch the EDV outside of Amazon – Here’s when

By

Rivian is preparing to launch its Electric Delivery Van (EDV) to customers outside of Amazon in the coming weeks, marking the first time companies outside of the e-commerce giant since its launch in 2022.

The EDV starts at $83,000 and will be one of the few electric vans on the market that is suitable for commercial package delivery. It is sure to attract several big companies who are looking to enact sustainable measures to reduce their carbon footprints.

AT&T is one of those companies. In December 2023, it launched an EV pilot program to attempt to improve safety, reduce costs, and cut its carbon footprint. It committed to buying Rivian EDVs from the EV maker.

Hardmon Williams, SVP at AT&T Connected Solutions, said:

“We’re excited to purchase Rivian EVs for our fleet. This pilot is another important step in our ongoing efforts toward sustainability, reducing our carbon footprint and embracing a cleaner future for our operations. With advanced connectivity and a vision for a sustainable future, Rivian is setting the standard for the evolving demands of modern transportation.”

RJ Scaringe, Rivian’s CEO, also confirmed that Rivian had signed an agreement for EDVs.

Rivian has had an exclusive deal with Amazon for several years. In 2019, Amazon launched a climate pledge that saw a major investment in the EV maker, as well as a commitment to buy 100,000 EDV units from the company for its own fleet.

Amazon confirmed to Teslarati last month that it had officially reached 20,000 units.

Confirmation regarding the EDV being sold to companies outside of Amazon was first reported by the Detroit Free Press, which spoke to the company’s Director of Fleet Solutions, Erica Tyspin.

