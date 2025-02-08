These automakers want Trump to resume the federal charging program

By

A lobbying group made up of automakers and other companies has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to resume a Biden-era federal charging infrastructure program, after it was put on pause this week.

On Friday, the Trump administration officially halted the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, a $5 billion infrastructure bill passed by the Biden administration to create a federal charging network. Following the announcement, the Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA), an auto group representing the electric vehicle (EV) interests of General Motors (GM), Stellantis, Toyota and others, encouraged Trump to re-evaluate the decision.

“Investments in charging and refueling stations are creating jobs and expanding consumers’ transportation choices in every state,” wrote Genevieve Cullen, EDTA President, in a statement. “The NEVI program, created in bipartisan legislation, is an effective and important element of a truly strategic energy policy that promotes US innovation, domestic investment and energy security.”

Along with the automakers, EDTA also represents EV charging network EVGo, as well as BorgWarner, Walmart, and others. The lobbying group says it advocates for advancing electric transportation options on the market, from battery-electrics and fuel cell vehicles to hybrids.

“We urge the Administration to quickly resume the critical work of the program and minimize uncertainty for states and their businesses, who have invested in infrastructure to serve local and national goals for advanced transportation,” Cullen adds.

Since passing, the NEVI funding has only given way to a total of 126 public charging ports across nine states. Many critics of the program have said that the deployment of stations has been going too slow for the amount of funding it hoped to hand out.

The Trump administration has also rolled back Biden’s emissions targets, including one to make half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. electric by 2030.

