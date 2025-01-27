Rivian CEO explains why he isn’t concerned about Trump’s EV policies

By

Rivian’s CEO has explained why he and the company aren’t concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump’s electric vehicle (EV) policies, including the repeal of the $7,500 federal tax credit.

During a conversation with Automotive News at Rivian’s opening of a new Space showroom in San Francisco on Thursday, CEO RJ Scaringe said that the company plans to remain a top competitor pushing U.S. electrification, with or without the tax credit or similar battery production incentives. Scaringe highlighted that the credit would be repealed equally for all automakers under the Trump administration, noting that he didn’t start the electric vehicle (EV) maker even knowing what the future landscape for subsidies might look like.

“I don’t think we’re particularly worried about any of it because whatever happens will be equally applied to all,” Scaringe said during the opening event. “I started the company with the view of making highly compelling products and none of my decision to start Rivian had anything to do with what the policy was going to look like.”

However, the Rivian CEO did signal that legacy automakers could be more likely to fund combustion engine development when considering short-term profitability for the next two to three years, though he says this would be mistake for the industry long-term.

“I think in the end it’s sort of like there’s small speed bumps along the way and it’s on us to respond to whatever that environment is,” the CEO said. “We’re really talking about U.S. leadership in the future of technology as it pertains to transportation. This is not a political thing. It’s not like the left wants to move to electrification. It’s that the future of transportation will be electric.”

READ MORE ON RIVIAN: Rivian CEO details ‘very intentional’ move he made to be different than Tesla

“The challenge with some of these short-term changes, for the world and for the U.S. leadership in technology, is that it will cause some manufacturers to invest less in electrification,” Scaringe notes. “And I think that’s probably good for Rivian from a competitive landscape, but bad for the world. If you’re optimizing purely for profitability in the next 2 to 3 years and you’re a traditional legacy manufacturer, you can see how you can very easily make a spreadsheet case of ‘Let’s double down on combustion or hybrids. I think that is a big miscalculation for the long term.”

The news also comes after Rivian gained a $6.6 billion commitment from the Department of Energy to help fund the construction of its upcoming factory in Georgia in November, officially closing on the loan on January 16. Amidst some speculation that the Trump administration could try to cancel the loan, Scaringe highlights that the agreement should already be set in stone, with the company subject to several conditions.

“We signed a legally binding agreement with the Department of Energy, to be clear,” Scaringe adds. “And, of course, that loan has a whole host of conditions that we negotiated over the last couple years.”

Rivian delivered 51,579 last year, marking a slight increase from 50,122 vehicles in 2023. The company also announced a major partnership and $5 billion investment deal with Volkswagen in June, and recent reports suggest that other manufacturers are also considering similar software supply deals with the EV company.

Meanwhile, Rivian and many other small EV makers are still attempting to turn production into profits, with the manufacturers still reporting substantial losses as they attempt to scale output. Many Tesla followers point out how close to bankruptcy the company came during its Model 3 ramp-up, and CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly echoed details about how difficult production is.

Similarly, however, Musk has also aired concerns about the potential for Rivian, Lucid and other growing EV makers to go bankrupt if they aren’t careful with their finances.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Rivian CEO explains why he isn’t concerned about Trump’s EV policies