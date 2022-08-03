By

The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy (Joint Office) announced that all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico submitted EV infrastructure deployment plans for President Biden’s $5 billion fund.

The submissions were necessary under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. The plans unlock the first round of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $5 billion formula funding. The funds will help U.S. states and territories quickly build out the national EV charging network.

The Joint Office and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will review the plans and work with states to approve them by September 30. Once approved, state departments of transportation can deploy EV charging infrastructure with the funds available.

“We appreciate the thought and time that states have put into these EV infrastructure plans, which will help create a national charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We will continue to work closely with all fifty states, D.C. and Puerto Rico to ensure EV chargers across the country are convenient, affordable, reliable and accessible for all Americans.”

The NEVI Formula Program’s funds will be available to help states for the next five years. President Biden aims to build 500,000 EV chargers along the Interstate Highway System by 2030. The FHWA will focus on building EV stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC) with the $5 billion fund.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $7.5 billion for EV charging. As previously noted, NEVI Formula Program uses $5 billion to expand EV stations along the national highway. The remaining $2.5 billion will be invested in community EV chargers. The Law also allotted $7 billion to support the critical minerals supply chain for domestic EV battery manufacturing.

