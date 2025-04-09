Elon Musk
Tesla stock woes are ‘overblown’ considering long-term catalysts: analyst
“We believe the recent stock pullback and sales declines, while significant, are overblown considering the near-term issues impacting the company and the scope of opportunities around the corner.”
Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been under tremendous pressure as a result of CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the United States Government and other factors, like tariffs and lower-than-expected delivery figures.
However, one analyst says that the concerns regarding Tesla’s short-term performance are “overblown”, considering all the things the company has in the works for the future.
Mickey Legg, an analyst for Benchmark, wrote in a note on Wednesday that much of the negative narrative that has hovered over Tesla shares for the past few months is exaggerated. Instead of looking at the near-term pullback on shares that has seen a 32 percent drop in share price since the beginning of the year, Legg is encouraging investors to look at the catalysts that lie ahead.
Legg wrote in the note to investors (via MarketWatch):
“We believe the recent stock pullback and sales declines, while significant, are overblown considering the near-term issues impacting the company and the scope of opportunities around the corner. After appreciating over 90% to a high of $488 after the Presidential election, the stock has pulled back to sub-$300 levels.”
The stock has felt immense pressure in the early portion of 2025, especially as some investors are questioning Musk’s focus on Tesla, with some arguing that his CEO role has seemingly taken a backseat to his responsibilities with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Additionally, his capacity in the government has drawn some unwarranted criticism from some, resulting in vandalism and violence from his opposition.
However, Musk’s role with DOGE will eventually come to a close, and Legg is looking forward to that, as well as other catalysts that Tesla has announced in the past. For example, the company said it plans to launch affordable models in the first half of this year:
“Our focus is on the release of a new TSLA model in 2Q25, which in our view could turn around the recent decline in vehicle sales. Furthermore, we’re cautiously optimistic about the rollout of Tesla operated robotaxis as a paid service in Austin, TX scheduled for June. While the scope of the initial rollout is expected to be limited, we are focused on the rate of expansion of the operation both in Austin and to other cities.”
Legg finished by stating that he is under the impression that a reduced capacity in DOGE by Musk would be massive for the stock:
“Recent headlines suggest Musk could be reducing his role with the White House, and we can see political backlash diminishing as the year progresses. In our view there is significant potential for a stock rebound, and we believe the breadth of near-term opportunities outweigh headwinds.”
Tesla shares are up over 20 percent as of 3:22 p.m. on the East Coast.
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and fmr VP candidate Tim Walz continue war of words
Elon Musk and Tim Walz continue trading barbs as the former VP candidate called the Tesla CEO a “greedy bastard.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz are continuing their war of words against one another as the Minnesota politician made more comments last evening.
Musk then responded to those comments today in a post on X.
Walz said last night that Musk is a “greedy bastard” who did not pay taxes after he became successful. The former VP hopeful also said that “people like Elon Musk” should be demonized:
“Once you become successful, don’t be a greedy bastard and not pay your taxes. I don’t think we should be the party that demonizes someone because they can afford something—they worked hard & got something. We should demonize people like Elon Musk. That’s different.”
Tim Walz on Elon Musk: “Once you become successful, don’t be a greedy bastard and not pay your taxes. I don’t think we should be the party that demonizes someone because they can afford something—they worked hard & got something. We should demonize people like Elon Musk. That’s… pic.twitter.com/uq5aV2XAxT
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 9, 2025
These comments from Walz follow previous statements he made about Tesla stock, stating that when it goes down, he gets a boost. These comments were met with criticism from people in various sectors, including Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, who is nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful.”
O’Leary called Walz out for hoping Tesla shares drop as they are a holding in the Minnesota Pension Fund. Walz said the comments were just a joke.
Musk chose to respond to Walz’s comments from last night this morning in a response to the above X post, calling him “a liar”:
Tim Walz is a liar
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2025
Funny enough, Musk has not avoided paying his taxes. In fact, in 2021, he paid the largest single-year tax bill in American history, as he wrote a cheque to the IRS for $11 billion:
Elon Musk’s 2021 taxes equates to over $1.5 million for every day he’s been a US citizen
It is unclear why Walz continues to speak negatively about Musk, especially as it seems he is going out of his way to do so. More than likely, it is to continue pushback against Musk’s involvement with the Trump Administration.
Elon Musk
Tesla is building a new UFO-inspired Supercharger in the heart of Alien country
Tesla is planning to build a new UFO-inspired Supercharger in the heart of Alien country — Roswell, New Mexico.
Back in 1947, a crash of debris led to rumors of an alleged crash of a UFO just 75 miles north of Roswell near Corona, New Mexico. The crash was officially noted as the recovery of a military balloon, but over the years, speculation persists that the “flying disc” many saw might have been extraterrestrials trying to make contact with Earth.
As a result of the 1947 crash, Roswell has adopted it and used it as the inspiration for much of its tourism. As Tesla is planning to build a Supercharger in the area, it is using the same sort of inspiration for the location, which will feature just eight charging stalls located under a CyberCanopy.
It was first spotted by MarcoRP, a noted Supercharger permit insider:
A new Supercharger is coming soon to Roswell, New Mexico!!
Tesla is currently planning a Cyber-UFO themed station at the Whataburger on N Main St.
The site will feature 8 charging stalls, located under a CyberCanopy with RGB fixtures and a 20.88kW solar array. pic.twitter.com/4BOyM1iuTx
— MarcoRP (@MarcoRPi1) April 2, 2025
Here are some better pictures of the design:
Tesla’s Head of Charging for North America, Max de Zegher, confirmed that the site will be inspired by the events near Roswell in 1947. He noted that Tesla “wants to build a few Superchargers cool enough to be worth of the trip itself.”
This will undoubtedly be one of those locations, and along with the Tesla Drive-in Diner Supercharger in Santa Monica, it seems the company could be moving toward some more unique designs for the future, making the charging experience more fun and interesting for owners:
We want to build a few Superchargers cool enough to be worthy of the trip itself. Wish we could have kept it under wraps for longer, but submittal was needed for Planning Approval. We can’t hide anything from @MarcoRPi1! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/X2WaKDd408
— Max de Zegher (@MdeZegher) April 2, 2025
Elon Musk
This Tesla vandal caused thousands in damage, but she was let off the hook: Here’s why
A Tesla vandal in Bloomington, Minnesota, caused $3,200 in damages to a car after keying it. However, the local police department, as well as the owner of the Tesla, let her off the hook.
As a Tesla sat in the parking lot of a Cub Foods grocery store, it was damaged in an act of vandalism that we are unfortunately seeing all too frequently. Police managed to locate the woman responsible for the damage, aiming to hold her responsible for the scrapes she applied to the vehicle.
However, in an act that many might not be able to perform, the owner of the Tesla did not want to pursue any criminal charges. Instead, they just wanted their car fixed.
Police Chief Booker Hodges said (via Minnesota Star Tribune):
“The victim in this case just wanted their car fixed, and they just wanted the suspect to pay for that. Based on the totality of the circumstances here, and along with our core value of being compassionate, this is the best outcome for everybody involved in this case.”
It was an incredible act of forgiveness, as many of those who have had their Teslas damaged in response to CEO Elon Musk likely would not have been able to do the same thing. One person who had their vehicle keyed filed a civil lawsuit against the vandal, who damaged their car while it was parked at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, seeking $1 million in damages.
Chief Hodges finished his remarks about this specific situation by calling out the leaders who have spread a hateful narrative about Musk and Tesla, and the company’s vehicle owners as well:
“We need our leaders to start leading and stop feeding this rhetoric. People should be able to drive whatever car they want without fear of going into a store and someone scratching their car or people yelling at them because of the car that … they choose to drive. It’s time for all of us, you know, just to start getting along and knock this stuff off, man. People should be able to be left alone.”
While Chief Hodges did not mention anyone specifically, Minnesota politician and former VP candidate Tim Walz said earlier this month that he “gets a boost” when Tesla stock falls. He later retracted his statement by stating it was just a joke.
