The Biden-Harris Administration plans to support vehicle automation, connectivity, and more through $100 million in grants.

The Administration recently announced that $160 million worth of funds are available to develop smart transportation technology and improve infrastructure in the United States. The funds will support two programs, including the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grants Program.

The SMART Program will offer up to $100 million in grants annually for the next five years. It will financially support projects, addressing vehicle technology, like automation and connectivity. The SMART program will also fund projects dealing with systems innovation like delivery and logistics, traffic signals, smart grid, and data integration. Grants will also go towards projects developing new ways to monitor and manage infrastructure, like sensors or UAS.

“Achieving our transportation priorities related to safety, economic strength, equity, and climate requires bold investment in new technologies and approaches. SMART supports a broad portfolio of projects across the country that will serve as beacons as we move toward a transportation system that is data-driven, values-based, and technology-enabled,” said Dr. Robert C. Hampshire, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology and Chief Science Officer at US DOT.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is currently accepting applications for the SMART Grants Program. Applications are due by November 18, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET. Those eligible for the program are listed below.

a State;

a political subdivision of a State;

a Tribal government;

a public transit agency or authority;

a public toll authority;

a metropolitan planning organization; and

a group of 2 or more eligible entities detailed above, applying through a single lead applicant.

The projects listed below are eligible.

Coordinated automation

Connected vehicles

Sensors

Systems integration

Delivery/logistics

Innovative aviation

Smart grid

Traffic signals

