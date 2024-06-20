BMW expects electric M sedan to “will beat everything you have ever seen”

By

BMW may have been left behind by EV leaders like Tesla in previous years, but the German performance car maker seems like it is getting ready to make a splash with its next generation of vehicles. This was highlighted recently by Frank van Meel, CEO of BMW’s M GmbH division.

BMW’s upcoming M electric sedan, which is expected to debut around 2026 or 2027, will be based on the Neue Klasse sedan, though it will offer significantly more performance. The vehicle is expected to be a quad-motor, 800V monster that offers as much as 1,341 hp (about 1 MW) of power. As per Motor Trend, the electric M sedan will likely be the fastest-accelerating car in the company’s history.

In a comment, van Meel noted that the upcoming M electric vehicle “will beat everything you have ever seen.” This is an ambitious statement considering the presence of vehicles like the Tesla Model S Plaid and the Lucid Air Sapphire in the market today, both of which are already capable of unworldly speeds and acceleration.

The BMW executive, for his part, noted that the upcoming vehicle will be a benchmark. “We have the S68 engine, which is a benchmark. We have the S58 engine, which is a benchmark. And we will have our own e-motor that will be a benchmark,” the BMW executive noted.

The upcoming M sedan does not seem to be a machine of simple brute strength. The BMW M boss noted that the company is currently developing a new powertrain and dynamics ECU that is expected to be capable of controlling up to four electric motors in dynamic functions.

“With a quad-motor concept, we are now looking at a system that can control the chassis as well as the drivetrain with one central logic,” van Meel noted. He also stated that the upcoming electric M sedan will be “neutral, linear, and predictable.”

While avid BMW fans will likely acquire the electric M sedan’s quad-motor variant, van Meel noted that the German automaker is also considering a dual-motor Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version. While such a vehicle would feature M-enhanced Neue Klasse hardware and software like its quad-motor sibling, it will be lighter and thus offer a different driving experience.

