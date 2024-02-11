By

Each year, automakers and other companies spend a significant amount of money on purchasing commercial space during the Super Bowl, and this year, electric vehicles (EVs) are taking center stage during the Big Game. Advertisements from BMW, Kia and Volkswagen are showing off the companies’ EV offerings, while the game will also feature two different anti-Tesla commercials from Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta critic Dan O’Dowd.

It’s worth wondering if we could see something from Tesla this year, though it likely won’t be a commercial in video format. Last year, we saw one of Frito-Lay’s decked out Tesla Semis at the Super Bowl, and with the Cybertruck having launched in November, it wouldn’t be too surprising to at least see an appearance from the futuristic electric truck at the game.

Three of the commercials from automakers are for EVs this year, while Toyota, perhaps unsurprisingly, is using its ad space to market the new gas Tacoma truck. The others have shared ads for the BMW i5, the Kia EV9 and the Volkswagen ID.Buzz.

And while Tesla may or may not be involved this year, FSD beta critic Dan O’Dowd is, and we’ve also included the two commercials that he purchased with his company The Dawn Project below. The Dawn Project also purchased commercials for the Super Bowl last year.

Below are the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII commercials from BMW, Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and The Dawn Project.

BMW i5 2024 Super Bowl commercial

Kia EV9 2024 Super Bowl commercial

Toyota Tacoma 2024 Super Bowl commercial

Volkswagen ID.Buzz 2024 Super Bowl commercial

Anti-Tesla FSD beta commercials from Dan O’Dowd

Commercial 1

Commercial 2

RELATED:

What are your thoughts on the automotive commercials for Super Bowl LVIII? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Super Bowl LVIII commercials from BMW, Kia, VW, Dan O’Dowd and more