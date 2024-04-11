BMW delivers its one-millionth fully electric vehicle

By

BMW delivered its one-millionth fully electric vehicle (EV) in the first quarter of this year, celebrating another milestone in its electrified journey.

“The BMW Group is continuing on its BEV growth path. With the delivery of its one-millionth fully-electric vehicle since the market launch of the BMW i3, we have reached a significant milestone that confirms the attractiveness of our product portfolio.

“By providing a choice of drive train technologies and thanks to our high level of flexibility, the BMW Group is well-positioned to meet changing customer requirements. This strategy is now proving particularly effective in a dynamic market environment,” said Jochen Holler, a member of the Board of Management of BMW AG.

The legacy automaker promised to continue ramping up its electric vehicle lineup in 2024 despite “a volatile market.” Many automakers have started considering ramping up the production of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles because of slowing EV demand. BMW Group anticipates a slight increase in delivery for 2024. It predicts that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for the high-end premium segment will be one of its main growth drivers this year.

In Q1 2024, the BMW Group delivered 82,700 fully electric vehicles worldwide, representing over 27.9% BEV growth for the company. Its delivery numbers include BEVs across its BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

In total, BMW Group delivered approximately 594,671 vehicles to customers in the first quarter, meaning that BEVs still make up a fraction of its total delivery numbers. The company achieved the most growth in Europe for Q1 2024 with 227,784 BMW and MINI units delivered in the region, up +5.5% compared to the same period in 2023.

