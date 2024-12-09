By

BYD is predicted to outsell Ford and Honda in new car sales this year. The Chinese automaker is inching closer to surpassing 4 million sales for 2024.

In November 2024, BYD sold half a million cars, approximately 506,804 units. At its current pace, the China-based car maker is expected to beat its 2024 sales target of 4 million units. With its November sales results in mind, BYD’s total sales year-to-date stands at 3,757,336 cars, up 40% year-on-year (yoy).

BYD’s plug-in-hybrid vehicles account for the majority of its new car sales. The Chinese automaker sold under 2.2 million hybrids in the first 11 months of the year, up 70% yoy.

In comparison, Japanese automaker Honda sold 3.11 million units between January and October. Fortune states that Honda’s sales this year match its 2023 pace. It sold under 4 million vehicles last year.

Meanwhile, Ford sold 3.3 million cars in the first three quarters of 2024. At its current pace, the US-based automaker is estimated to sell 4.3 million units in total this year, slightly under the 4.4 million new cars sold in 2023.

