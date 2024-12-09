By

Hyundai digitally debuted its all-electric IONIQ 5 N vehicle during the Gran Turismo World Series 2024. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N’s digital debut teased its launch in Gran Turismo 7 in January 2025.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N ran in the GT World Series 2024’s Qualifying Time Trial session during the Nations Cup World Final.

“We are pleased to release the IONIQ 5 N to Gran Turismo 7. Hyundai’s N brand has achieved remarkable success in motorsports this year, including its TCR class victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, securing the TCR World Tour drivers’ title, setting consecutive new records at Pikes Peak, and a WRC drivers’ championship. We look forward to future collaborations between Gran Turismo and Hyundai in the Esports sector,” said Kazunori Yamauchi, Gran Turismo Series Producer.

Hyundai’s digital IONIQ 5 N was a special reward during the Viewers Gift campaign, which ran in tandem with the World Finals. The reward will be distributed after Gran Turismo 7’s January 2025 update.

